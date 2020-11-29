Barings LLC Purchases New Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in XP by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in XP by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in XP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

XP opened at $41.66 on Friday. XP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

