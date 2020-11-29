Barings LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Barings LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $312.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.30.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

