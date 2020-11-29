Barings LLC Purchases 2,412 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lamb Weston by 6.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lamb Weston by 35.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

LW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.