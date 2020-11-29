Barings LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 43,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,234,000 after buying an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 117,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

