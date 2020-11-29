Barings LLC Increases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $198.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

