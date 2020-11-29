Barings LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $39,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,532 shares of company stock worth $31,658,939. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.56.

ServiceNow stock opened at $527.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 149.43, a P/E/G ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

