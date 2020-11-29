Barings LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,075,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $235.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

