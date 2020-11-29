Barings LLC Grows Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after buying an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,617,000 after buying an additional 654,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,438,000 after buying an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,222,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.04, for a total transaction of $2,873,466.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,438 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

REGN stock opened at $514.05 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.40 and its 200 day moving average is $591.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

