Barings LLC Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,223 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $242.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

