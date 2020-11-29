Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after buying an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after buying an additional 1,153,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,519,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,147,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $1,535,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,626,321.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,899 shares of company stock worth $15,128,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $119.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $120.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

