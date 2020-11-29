Barings LLC Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK opened at $255.93 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,209. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

