Barings LLC Buys 10,700 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Barings LLC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 146.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.