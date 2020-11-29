Barings LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM opened at $406.49 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.35.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.