Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

