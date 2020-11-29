Barings LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fortinet by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 300.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $123.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

