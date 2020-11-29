Barings LLC Acquires 8,436 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $4,067,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,459.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $3,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

