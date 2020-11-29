Barings LLC Acquires 7,368 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $357,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.84.

NYSE VMC opened at $142.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

