Barings LLC Acquires 4,459 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AGCO by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,844 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after purchasing an additional 719,824 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth $32,302,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,768,000 after buying an additional 366,732 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,827,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

AGCO opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $99.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,968 shares of company stock worth $22,398,333. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

