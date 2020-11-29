Barings LLC Acquires 18,579 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 345.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

