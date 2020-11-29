Bank of America Trims Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Target Price to $44.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HRL has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

