Bank of America Raises PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $18.50

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.