Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBVA. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 79,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 86.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

