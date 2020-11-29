Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.73 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 291,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 127,615 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 112,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (C&IB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.