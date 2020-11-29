Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bâloise in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEY opened at $14.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51. Bâloise has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

BÃ¢loise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

