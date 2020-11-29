Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) vs. Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Head to Head Comparison

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Baker Hughes has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Baker Hughes and Superior Drilling Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 1 6 17 0 2.67 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $17.97, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baker Hughes and Superior Drilling Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $23.84 billion 0.86 $128.00 million $0.85 23.27 Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.67 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -12.50

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Drilling Products. Superior Drilling Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baker Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes -48.86% 1.12% 0.59% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Superior Drilling Products on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies. The OFE segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. The TPS segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, and industrial, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The DS segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

