Axa S.A. Sells 6,103 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $67,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $563,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $715.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $718.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $646.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

