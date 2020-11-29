Axa S.A. Sells 4,237 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $41,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $212.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

