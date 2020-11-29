Axa S.A. Sells 348,353 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 348,353 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of eBay worth $56,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $51.34 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

