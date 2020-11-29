Axa S.A. Sells 214,033 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 214,033 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after buying an additional 1,652,188 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $68.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

