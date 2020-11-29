Axa S.A. Sells 10,834 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 40,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 8,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.9% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 53,606 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $277.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.90 and its 200 day moving average is $274.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

