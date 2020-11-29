Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,388 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

JCI stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

