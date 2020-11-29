Axa S.A. Has $70.61 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,823 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of Ecolab worth $70,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after purchasing an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,790,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.81 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.92, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $3,334,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.