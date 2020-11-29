Axa S.A. Has $69.32 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,230 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $69,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,619,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after acquiring an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,808,000 after acquiring an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

