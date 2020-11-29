Axa S.A. Has $68.32 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 232,134 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $68,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,725,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Shares of APTV opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

