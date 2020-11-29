Axa S.A. Has $55.82 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,772 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

