Axa S.A. Has $41.93 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,233 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $41,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 197,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,394,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,459 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,169,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $196.45 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.20 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,671. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

