Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $41,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $276.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.20, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock worth $8,075,594. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

