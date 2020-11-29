Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $46,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $225.42 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.41.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

