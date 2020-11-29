Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 195,793 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $74,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after acquiring an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,952,000 after acquiring an additional 407,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

