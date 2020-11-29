Axa S.A. Buys 57,387 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $44,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,539 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $83.54.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

