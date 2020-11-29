Axa S.A. Buys 13,500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $2,785,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.