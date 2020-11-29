Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $63,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

