Axa S.A. Acquires 54,100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of Paychex worth $44,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

