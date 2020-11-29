AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,856 shares during the period. Ooma makes up 2.4% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 4.94% of Ooma worth $14,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.41. 73,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.45. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

