AWM Investment Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

AWM Investment Company Inc. trimmed its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,123 shares during the quarter. Viemed Healthcare comprises 1.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $299,000.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,669. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.