AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 45,500 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. CEVA accounts for approximately 2.5% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,139 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 115.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 598,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.58. 119,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,677. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $842.17 million, a PE ratio of 3,958.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.