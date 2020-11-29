AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 28,000 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Ultra Clean worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after buying an additional 120,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 42.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,262,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,568,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 103.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 853,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 433,901 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 6.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 499,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.85. 286,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,740. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

