AWM Investment Company Inc. Sells 2,247,921 Shares of voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its holdings in voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,247,921 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 11.62% of voxeljet worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in voxeljet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VJET traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 27,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,777. voxeljet AG has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

