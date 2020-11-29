AWM Investment Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ideal Power worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 91,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Ideal Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. It has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

