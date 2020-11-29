AWM Investment Company Inc. Raises Holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. NeoPhotonics comprises 1.9% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 384.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $7,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 302.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 688,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 219,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $412.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

NPTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

